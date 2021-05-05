LOOK: Pinoy tattoo artist renders 'lifelike' Jordan Clarkson tattoo

It's no secret that Jordan Clarkson is a big fan of skin art.

But the NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate dropped his jaw after seeing a lifelike tattoo rendition of himself.

The leg tattoo was tastefully done by Filipino tattoo artist Jack Brizuela, who posted the art on Instagram.

As an appreciation for the effort, the Fil-Am NBA guard posted the work on his Instagram story.

“WILD 🔥🔥🔥!!!” said Clarkson in the caption.

Clarkson also commented on Brizuela's page, saying that it is "tough" work.

“Wow this is so tuff!!! Appreciate the love!!!” said Clarkson.

Brizuela’s art also received reactions from other basketball personalities including Kobe Paras and Juan Gomez de Liaño.

“Sheeesh!!!!” said Paras.

“Go crazy brodie!!” said Gomez de Liaño.

Brizuela's work garnered over 2,600 Instagram reactions as of posting time.

