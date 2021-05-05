Karate: James De Los Santos scoops up 52nd career gold in e-kata

Top ranked e-kata player James De Los Santos defeated his American counterpart in the finals of the Budva Winner-Adria Cup #3 eTournament to pick up his 16th gold medal of the year.

It was his 52nd gold medal since he started joining international e-kata competitions last year.

De Los Santos scored 25.1 points to get past Alfredo Bustamante of the Miyagen International Academy who settled for 24 points.

He first hurdled Moreno Deomont Matias of Switzerland in the semifinals to set the gold medal match with the American e-kata player.

"16th Gold for 2021! And 52nd Gold overall!" said De Los Santos, the reigning top men's e-kata player in the world, in his Instagram post.

"Thank you so much to those who supported me!"

Related video: