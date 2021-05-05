Azkals set for Qatar camp before World Cup/Asia Cup qualifiers



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Azkals will convene in Qatar, Doha this month for a training camp before they compete in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that will take place in Suzhou, China.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Mariano "Nonong" Araneta announced Wednesday that the Qatar Football Association has agreed to host the Philippines as well as Maldives and Syria.

Maldives, Syria, and the Philippines are all in Group A of the qualifiers, together with China and Guam.

The competition also serves as the qualifiers to the 2023 Asian Cup; the teams that top the eight groups will qualify for the Asian Cup and advance to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Azkals are currently in third place with seven points on five matches played. Syria leads the group, having won all five of their matches for 15 points, while China has seven points from four matches.

"You know very well, it's so hard to train here in the Philippines right now," Araneta said in a press briefing, Wednesday. "So we have to train in Qatar."

"We're lucky that there are other teams there as well, so we can have friendly matches," he added.

According to Dan Palami, team manager of the Azkals, the training camp will run from May 18 to 31. The team will then fly straight to China from Qatar.

They plan to bring a pool of 26 players to Doha, from which they will select the 23 players that will compete in China. The Azkals will play three matches in this phase of the qualifiers: Guam on June 3, China on June 9, and Maldives on June 15.

The training camp roster will be revealed in the coming days, as per head coach Scott Cooper.

"As far as the squad selection goes, it's still going right now," he explained. "Myself and all the staff are updating, looking at teams, and making sure the balance is right."

"We're trying to move the national team forward," Cooper also stressed. "You're always trying to kind of spin so many plates to make sure you have the right squad. But we've put ourselves in a position to challenge."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PFF officials expect the training camp to still take place in a bubble. Nonetheless, they are confident that it will be a productive camp for the Azkals.

"The players will be in an environment that is safe, in a place where they can train properly," Araneta assured. "You have seen the facilities in Qatar. I think the players will be happy to train there."

