Abdilla eyes spot in national team pool in return to sand court

Ranran Abdilla has shifted his focus to beach volleyball, two years after helping the Philippine men's team win silver in the 2019 SEA Games. Handout photo



MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran Ranran Abdilla showed that he remains as sharp as ever when he made his official return to beach volleyball last week, after having not played on the sand court in nearly two years.

Paired with Pemie Bagalay in the recently-concluded national beach volleyball tryouts at the Subic Bay Sand Courts, Abdilla made a strong case for his inclusion in the national team pool for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam later this year.

"The night before ng tryout sobrang excited ako. Honestly, sa sobrang excited ko hindi ako nakatulog. Sabi ko, finally after two years makakaapak na 'ko sa buhangin at makakalaro na, and it's good to be back sa sand court," said Abdilla.

Abdilla, a native of Tawi-Tawi, had concentrated on indoor volleyball for the past two years and helped the national team win a silver medal in the 2019 SEA Games.

His last beach volleyball stint came all the way back in May 2019, in the Boracay Open. Prior to that, Abdilla partnered with Air Force teammate Jessie Lopez to win four consecutive Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour leg championships.

While he looked impressive in the tryouts, Abdilla knows it won't be easy to claim a spot in the national team.

"Unang-una talaga ang tinitingnan diyan is 'yung disiplina ng isang player, dedication, at commitment. 'Yung skills kasi para sa akin, nade-develop naman 'yan once na nakapasok ka na sa team, kasi hindi ka naman kukunin ng coach kung walang potential na nakita sa iyo. For me, disiplina, dedication sa training, at commitment ang pinakaimportante sa lahat," said the 29-year old Abdilla.

Abdilla was signed by Creamline to boost its men's beach volleyball program last March.

"Blessed ako na naging part ako ng Creamline beach volleyball. 'Yung full support nila ang magiging motivation ko. Alam naman nating bihira lang ang magkaroon ng full support sa men's at iyan ang hindi ko sasayangin. And of course, my family as well," said Abdilla.