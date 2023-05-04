UP football player Yoro Sangare passes away

UP's Yoro Sangare. Photo courtesy of the UPMFT.

MANILA -- Yoro Sangare, who played football for the University of the Philippines, passed away on Thursday. He was 22 years old.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed as an autopsy is still ongoing.

Sangare was a third-year physical education student at UP. Hailing from Mali, he was unable to suit up in UAAP Season 85 after sustaining an injury before the start of the men's football tournament.

“He was very driven, hardworking, and very kind. He was the kindest person I’ve ever met,” said UP assistant coach Popoy Clarino. “He started training with us a year before he got in.

“Because of his dedication and hard work, we took a chance with him. He really wanted to bring his talent to UP. He will be missed but we are going to celebrate his life," he continued.

Moments of silence were held before UP and Far Eastern University and Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University faced off in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Football Tournament today at the UP Diliman Football Field.

One was also done in the UAAP Season 85 Women’s 3x3 Basketball Tournament in Casobe Resort before University and Santo Tomas and National University contested the championship.