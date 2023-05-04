UAAP: UST Tigresses stun NU to pocket women's 3X3 crown

UST's Tantoy Ferrer celebrates their win in UAAP women's 3x3. UAAP Media.

University of Santo Tomas dealt National University its first-ever loss in UAAP women's 3x3 basketball history in the biggest of ways, scoring an 18-11 win in the final to claim the Season 85 championship on Thursday at the CaSoBe in Calatagan.

Tantoy Ferrer, who was unable to complete last season's edition due to a torn ACL and MCL, redeemed herself by leading the Growling Tigresses with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Eka Soriano, who was named the Season 85 5-on-5 MVP, was also named the MVP in the three-a-side game. She contributed seven points, six assists, and four rebounds, while Tacky Tacatac drained three points, and Rocel Dionisio completed the team's score.

"Ito yung matagal na namin dinarasal na two, three years ago gustong gusto namin ito makuha pero ito na yung binigay ni Lord. Talagang para sa amin ito. Destiny," said Soriano, recalling last season's final.

"Kumbaga nandito nga sa t-shirt namin 'redemption' kasi last year tatlo lang kaming naglaro sa (final) at napatunayan naming kaya namin, ngayon napatunayan namin na mas kaya namin," she continued.

With a one-point lead halfway through the 10-minute match, Soriano provided UST with the much-needed gap, scoring five consecutive points on back-to-back deuces and a give-and-go bucket for a 15-9 lead with 3:03 remaining.

The Growling Tigresses then held the Lady Bulldogs to only two points for the remainder of the game by playing solid defense.

\NU's Tin Cayabyab led the team with five points on 4-of-11 shooting, while Angel Surada and Aloha Betanio each added three points. Ann Pingol was held scoreless.

UST and NU both dominated their semifinal games, with the former defeating Ateneo de Manila University 19-11, and the latter beating Adamson University 18-11.

In the battle for third, the Blue Eagles took bronze by defeating the Lady Falcons 21-15 (8:32).

Rookie of the Year awardee Kacey Dela Rosa led the way for Ateneo, scoring 13 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and grabbing 12 rebounds, while Elaine Etang paced Adamson with seven points.

Sandra Villacruz, Junize Calago, and Ylyssa Eufemiano rounded out Ateneo's team.