UAAP: NU women trounce Ateneo for Pool A sweep in 3x3

NU's Angel Surada in action against Ateneo in UAAP women's 3x3. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University finished its sweep of Pool A by dominating Ateneo de Manila University, 21-10 (9:08) to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 women's 3x3 basketball tournament on Thursday at the CaSoBe in Calatagan, Batangas.

Down by a point early, 4-3, the Lady Bulldogs stepped it up as Aloha Betanio and Angel Surada connected to turn things around and built a huge 14-6 advantage with 4:11 left.

Ann Pingol's free throw with 52.7 seconds to spare ended the game and gave NU its 25th straight win in the sport.

"Nagagawa naman namin yung trabaho namin lalo na yung game plan namin, doon namin nakuha yung momentum namin para maipanalo yung laro," said Betanio, who contributed six points including two deuces.

Tin Cayabyab made seven points, seven rebounds, and three assists for NU while Pingol almost had a perfect game, going 3-of-3 from the field and 3-of-4 from the stripe for six points. Surada delivered two points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

The Lady Bulldogs will cross paths against Adamson University in the crossover semis after the latter knocked out University of the Philippines in Pool B, 20-18.

With the Soaring Falcons ahead 18-13, Fighting Maroon Kaye Pesquera made a layup and was fouled, getting Adamson's seventh foul which resulted in two freebies, making them both, 18-16.

Rizza Lozada then pushed UP to within one with a basket but Francine Meniano and Elaine Etang notched clutch plays to give Adamson the win.

April Tano led the Soaring Falcons with four two-pointers for eight points while Etang and Meniano got six and four points apiece.

"Sabi nga nila puso lang talaga. Kahit malalaki sila, kaya namin kapag magtutulungan, magkakaisa. Palakasan lang kasi ito ng kumpyansa," said Tano.

Pesquera came through with 10 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field while Lozada and Acrissa Maw got four and three points, respectively.

With Ateneo slipping to 2-1, it will face undefeated University of Santo Tomas in the Final Four.

The final will also happen later in the day.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.