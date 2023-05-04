UAAP football: UP men fall short of Final 4

Action between UP and FEU in UAAP men's football. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Arturo Alleje's heroics were not enough to propel the University of the Philippines to the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Final Four, despite forcing a 2-2 draw against Far Eastern University on Thursday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Alleje scored two equalizing goals in the 45+2 and 90+1 minutes. However, the Fighting Maroons needed a win to give them a place in the semifinals.

UP ended its campaign with 16 points in fifth place, behind three wins, seven draws, and two defeats. This is the Fighting Maroons' lowest finish in the UAAP since finishing in sixth place back in Season 72.

Before the match, there was a moment of silence in honor of Manuel Concio III, a former player of UP and Ateneo de Manila University, as well as Yoro Sangare, who tragically passed away earlier that day.

"The players gave their very best for Yoro. This game is dedicated to him. We fought till the end, and it's all for him," said UP assistant coach Popoy Clarino, who stood in for head coach Anto Gonzales.

Despite it being a non-bearing match for them, the Tamaraws gained the lead twice. Khent Valenzuela broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, while Sherwin Basindanan scored in the 78th minute. However, FEU failed to hold on for the win.

FEU currently leads the standings as of posting time with 20 points on the back of five wins, five draws, and two defeats, and a goal difference of +21.

The Tamaraws' final place at the end of the eliminations will be determined by the ongoing Ateneo vs De La Salle University match.

"It may have been non-bearing, but we wanted to play the same way," said FEU coach Vince Santos. "Mixed feelings also having a couple of our former FEU players playing their last year in UP."