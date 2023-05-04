Ateneo's Enzo Lucindo (4) in action against La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Enzo Lucindo's header earned Ateneo de Manila University a 1-1 draw against archrival De La Salle University on Thursday to close out the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football elimination round at the UP Diliman Field.

Lucindo, a product of Ateneo High School, headed the ball home in the 16th minute to break the deadlock.

His goal was enough for Ateneo to end the elimination round at the top of the league table, with 21 points and a goal difference of +2 behind six wins, three defeats, and three draws.

The Blue Eagles will face the University of Santo Tomas in the Final Four this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

"It was a good game, and the players gave an excellent performance," said Ateneo coach JP Merida.

"It's a tough challenge for us because during the first and second round, we never won against UST. We're looking forward to preparing well against UST," he added as the Blue Eagles failed to defeat the Golden Booters when both teams clashed last February 26 and April 23.

Down a goal, La Salle managed to earn a point thanks to Rain Del Rosario's header in the 24th minute. It was the rookie center-back's third goal of the season.

The Green Booters had multiple chances to seize all three points right at the end, but the Blue Eagles held firm.

La Salle ended the elimination round in second place with 21 points and a goal difference of +1 behind six wins, three draws, and three defeats.

The Green Booters will face Far Eastern University at 4:30 PM this Thursday.

Similar to its archrival, the Taft school failed to defeat FEU, as the latter earned wins last February 26 and April 23.

"At least we safeguarded our position," said La Salle coach Hans-Peter Smit. "We're not out of it. Like they say, the ball is round. We just have to play our best and prepare ourselves for the semis. Let's see what happens on May 11."

