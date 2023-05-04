UAAP: FEU-Diliman completes sweep of boys' beach volley

FEU-Diliman ruled the first-ever boys' beach volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman outlasted National University Nazareth School 18-21, 21-17, 15-10 in a thrilling final to become the first-ever UAAP high school boys' beach volleyball champions on Thursday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

The Baby Tamaraws won all eight matches in the inaugural season but were pushed to their limits by the Bullpups in the most important contest.

NUNS was ahead 16-12 in the second set when FEU-Diliman scored nine of the last ten points to extend the match.

The Bullpups' lone point during that Baby Tamaraws' onslaught came from John Wayne Dionela, while Kyle Tandoc and Amet Bituin showed composure and did not fold under intense pressure.

"Sabi ko sa kanya (Bituin), kalmahan lang kasi nagra-rattle na kami ng first set. Kahit dikitan, nagra-rattle kami, nawawala kami sa focus," said Tandoc.

Everything went well for Tandoc and Bituin after completing the come-from-behind second set victory. Consecutive blocks by Tandoc and Bituin gave FEU-Diliman an 8-5 third-set lead.

A Dionela attack error put the Baby Tamaraws way ahead 14-9 before Eugene Gloria nailed a kill to save a championship point.

Tandoc then produced the title-sealing block on Gloria, as FEU-Diliman capped its high school season with another crown.

"Thankful po kasi nag-paid off lahat ng pinaghirapan namin. Worth it ang lahat ng sacrifices namin," said Tandoc, who was named the season MVP.

"Matatagal na kaming magkakasama kaya yung bond namin, iba talaga. Iba yung samahan namin," he added.

University of Santo Tomas' Kenneth Salvador and Ron Poja defeated Adamson University's Brandy Clemente and King Hermosa, 24-22, 21-13, to claim third place.

Clemente bagged the Rookie of the Year honors.

In the Final Four, FEU-Diliman brushed off a second-set loss to survive Adamson, 21-15, 19-21, 15-9, while NUNS withstood UST's second-set stand to pull off a 21-19, 27-25 victory.