UAAP: Adamson snags last Final 4 berth in men's 3x3

Adamson's Didat Hanapi in action against UP in UAAP 3x3. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University claimed the last Final Four ticket in Pool B the UAAP Season 85 3x3 men's basketball after clipping University of the Philippines, 19-13, Thursday morning at the CaSoBe in Calatagan, Batangas.

Didat Hanapi waxed hot with nine points including two deuces along with nine rebounds, while Jhon Calisay contributed six points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

"Una pa lang binigay na namin lahat kasi kahapon nagrelax kami versus La Salle. Ngayon pagpasok lahat kami aggressive agad," said Hanapi.

Knotted at eight, Hanapi started the six unanswered points of Adamson with a layup and a deuce that beat the shot clock before Calisay Ivan Maata added three more points.

Maata had three points while Wilfrey Magbuhos added a point and five rebounds.

Cyril Gonzales carried the fight for the Fighting Maroons with nine points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field, four rebounds, and four steals, but lacked backup.

Aldous Torculas only had three points but grabbed 11 rebounds, while Nicco Tan got a point. Gelo Canillas went scoreless.

The Soaring Falcons will face in the crossover semifinals later in the day Pool A top seed University of Santo Tomas, which defeated Ateneo de Manila University to complete the sweep of its group, 15-11.

Jamba Garing was effective for the Growling Tigers, providing eight points on 4-of-5 clip from the field to go with seven rebounds.

"Stick pa rin kami sa defense namin at hindi kami bibitaw hanggang sa dulo," said Garing on their mindset for the Final Four.

Kenji Duremdes and Echo Laure had four and three points, respectively. Adrian Esmeña is the other player of UST.

Kyle Ong made five points and seven rebounds for the Blue Eagles, while JC Fetalvero and Jynno Ladimo delivered three points apiece but could not prevent them ending at 0-3.

De La Salle University and National University will collide in the other semifinals bracket.

The final will also happen later in the day.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

