SEA Games: Woeful Azkals suffer upset vs Timor Leste

The Philippine Azkals in action against Timor Leste in the 32nd SEA Games. FF Cambodia/Handout.

Timor Leste pulled off a surprise against the Philippine U-22 men's football squad Thursday night in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s football competition.

The vastly improved Timorese constantly bombarded the young Azkals' backline en route to a 3-0 shutout of the Philippine side.

With the win, Timor Leste vindicated its 4-0 defeat to the Azkals in the Hanoi SEA Games.

The loss practically cut out the Azkals' chances of advancing to the medal rounds.

The nationals opened their campaign with a 3-0 drubbing against title favorite Indonesia last Saturday.

They followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Cambodia on Wednesday

The Filipinos, coached by former Azkals player Rob Gier, will return to action on May 10 against Myanmar.

