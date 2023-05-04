SEA Games: Vosotros, Flores spearhead Gilas' redemption in men's 3X3

Filipino 3X3 vet Almond Vosotros. PBA Images

MANILA -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Thursday unveiled the members of the Gilas Pilipinas men's 3x3 team for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The team, composed of Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Joseph Eriobu, and Joseph Sedurifa, will vie for redemption in this year’s SEA Games.

The Philippines settled for the bronze medal in the men’s 3x3 last year after ruling the inaugural event in Manila in 2019.

A gold medalist in regular basketball in 2015 and 2017, Vosotros will vie for his third SEA Games gold, this time in 3x3 where he has found a new home.

Vosotros and Flores formed the core of the TNT squad that bagged the grand slam in the recent PBA 3x3 season.

Vosotros is no stranger to international competition, seeing action for Gilas in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in the last two years.

In 2021, Vosotros also joined forces with Flores and Eriobu in the Gilas 3x3 team that placed fourth after a 21-20 upset of Mongolia in the quarterfinal round where Vosotros hit the game-winning two pointer.

