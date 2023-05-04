SEA Games: Kun Bokator's Derla grabs 2nd gold for PH

(2nd UPDATE) Angel Gwen Derla gave the Philippines its second gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in the Kun Bokator competitions in Cambodia.

Derla ruled the women’s bamboo shield form with 8.5 points.

Kun Bokator is an ancient Cambodian martial art which incorporates elbow blows, shin strikes, locks and grapples. It made its SEA Games debut this year.

Derla bested the host country’s Chanchorvy Puth (8.46 points) and Deslya Anggraini of Indonesia (8.41).

This was the Philippine's second gold medal after Kaila Napolis grabbed the gold in women's jiu-jitsu.

The 25-year-old Napolis swept all her four assignments, including the final match against hometown bet Jessa Khan, 2-0..

Meanwhile, Mark Lacao and Rhuchein Yosorez each delivered a silver medal for the Philippines also in Kun Bokator.

Lacao placed second in the men’s single bamboo shield form category, while Yosorez earned a silver in the women’s single bare hand form.

The Philippines ranks second in the medal tally behind Cambodia with 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals as of posting time.

Host country Cambodia has 5 gold and 4 silver medals.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.