SEA Games: BJJ's Kaila Napolis nabs 1st PH gold

Kaila Napolis in action against Cambodia's Jessa Khan in the gold medal match.

(2nd UPDATE) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter Jenna Kaila Napolis clinched the Philippines' first gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Thursday in Phnom Penh.

Napolis bested Cambodia's Jessa Khan in the gold medal match of the jujitsu Ne-waza gi -52kg division, 2-0, at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center

“It was surreal. I still couldn’t believe I won,” Napolis said.

It was a revenge of sorts for Napolis, who lost the gold medal to the same foe in the 49 kgs at the 2019 edition in Manila.

The 25-year-old swept all four of her matches on the eve of the SEA Games opening ceremony.

“I really wanted to win against her this time,” she said.

Napolis opened her campaign with a 50-0 win over Singapore’s May Yong The, then went on to thump Thailand’s Nuchanat Singchalad, 3-0; and Vietnam’s Thi Huyen Dang, 50-0.

“One big congratulations for one of our female athletes breaking the ice for Team Philippines in these SEA Games,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who advocated for a female-dominated contingent in the parade of athletes during the Games’ opening ceremony on Friday.

Meanwhile, the men’s duo of Karl and Harvey Navarro lost their matches to Thailand’s Nawin Kokaew and Panuawat Deeyatam, 68-63.5; Cambodia’s Kongmona Mithora and Touch Pikada, 66-59; and Vietnam’s Dinh Khai Ma and Ke Duong Trinh, 64-59.

The Navarros, however, went home with the bronze medal, along with the Vietnamese.

Dianne Bargo and Isabela Montana also added to the country's medal count in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu as they took home the bronze in the women's show competitions.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann was also overjoyed.

“I had the privilege of being in the medal ceremony for our first gold medal winner, Kaila. Congratulations once again,” said the PSC chief.

“I also want to congratulate Harvey and Karl for bringing in the first medal of Team Philippines. It is such a thrill to start counting medals and see how the hard work of our athletes are translating into these victories. Job well done!”

