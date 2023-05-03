PBA D-League: Perpetual Help eyes solo lead vs. AMA

Perpetual Help's Arthur Roque. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Perpetual Help will try to claim the solo lead against the debuting AMA Online, while EcoOil-La Salle and PSP seek bounce-back wins in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirant's Cup Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Altas will look to build on a rousing debut at 2:00 p.m., before the Green Archers and the Gymers face off at 4:00 p.m.

Perpetual Help handed PSP a reality check, 93-82, last Wednesday and a win on Thursday will catapult them to the solo leadership in this short single-round robin eliminations.

"Ang mindset namin ito is to win every game. ‘Yun ang goal namin kada salang namin kasi preparation namin ito for NCAA Season 99," said coach Myk Saguiguit as his wards look to improve on their eighth place finish from last year.

Out to test the Altas are the Mark Herrera-mentored Titans.

La Salle and PSP – which are currently in a three-way log jam with Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda – are also eyeing a crucial win with the solo second spot on the line.

"It's about building good habits and knowing their roles. We have young players and nangangapa pa sila but we know that our veteran core will be there to support," said deputy mentor Gian Nazario after a narrow 92-89 loss against Marinero.

La Salle continue to play without Mike and Ben Phillips anew due to their Gilas Pilipinas commitments and head coach Topex Robinson, who is currently in the US.