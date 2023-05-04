Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATE) -- RSG Slate Philippines boosted its campaign to requalify for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup after eliminating Onic Philippines from the MPL Season 11 playoffs, held at the SMX Convention Center.

RSG Slate, with John "Irrad" Abarquez making his professional playoff debut, went riot with three dominant games to book a showdown with world champion ECHO.

RSG Slate went almost unanswered in Game 1, taking the game in near-flawless fashion, getting a 14-1 kill scorecard en route to the victory.

Game 2 was tight, but RSG pulled away after a lord take, that saw them take down two of Onic Philippines' heroes, to reach match point.

Rookie Irrad had 8 kills and 9 assists in the match.

RSG dominated Game 3 to close things out.

Onic, alongside Omega, will finish their playoff campaign at 5th to 6th place.