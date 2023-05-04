Home  >  Sports

MPL Season 11: Blacklist eliminates Omega to open playoffs

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2023 03:05 PM

Edward 'Edward' Jay Dapadap led Blacklist to the playoff opener win against Smart Omega, eliminating the 2022 MSC representatives from contention. Courtesy: MPL Philippines 
MANILA -- Blacklist International on Thursday eliminated Smart Omega to open their MPL Philippines Season 11 campaign at the SMX Convention Center. 

Kenneth Carl “Yue” Tadeo erupted in Game 3 with 9 kills and no deaths as Blacklist dismantled Omega. 

Banking on a surprise Lancelot pick for Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, and three dominant games, Blacklist moved onto the next round where they will be facing top-seeded Bren Esports. 

Despite losing a signature pick in Diggie to a week-long ban due to a bug, Blacklist weathered through. 

The defending MPL champions also secured a twice-to-beat incentive in the process. 

Edward led Blacklist across all games with Joy (2/0/5 KDA), Arlott (3/2/8) and xxx. 

More details to follow 

