MPL Season 11: Blacklist eliminates Omega to open playoffs

MANILA -- Blacklist International on Thursday eliminated Smart Omega to open their MPL Philippines Season 11 campaign at the SMX Convention Center.

Kenneth Carl “Yue” Tadeo erupted in Game 3 with 9 kills and no deaths as Blacklist dismantled Omega.

Banking on a surprise Lancelot pick for Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, and three dominant games, Blacklist moved onto the next round where they will be facing top-seeded Bren Esports.

Despite losing a signature pick in Diggie to a week-long ban due to a bug, Blacklist weathered through.

The defending MPL champions also secured a twice-to-beat incentive in the process.

Edward led Blacklist across all games with Joy (2/0/5 KDA), Arlott (3/2/8) and xxx.

More details to follow