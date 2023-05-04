MMA: Eustaquio breaks down Moraes-Johnson rematch

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. Handout photo

If there is any mixed martial artist who knows Adriano Moraes all too well apart from Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, it’s former ONE flyweight champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio.

Moraes and Eustaquio are former rivals who shared the cage three times in their careers, with the Brazilian winning two of those encounters for the prestigious flyweight title.

This Saturday morning in the Philippines, Moraes will pull down the curtains on his intense rivalry with “Mighty Mouse.” Both men will go head-to-head for the third time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Many fans and experts have already made their predictions about the outcome of the rubber match, with some believing that Johnson's speed and technical prowess will give him the edge.

However, Eustaquio thinks that Moraes has what it takes to beat the American superstar once again, but only if he uses his strengths.

“Adriano could gain the advantage this time if he uses his reach and height advantage to perfection,” he told PTV Sports.

“That's what I think his camp should take advantage of. They should always take advantage of his size and distance when it comes to this particular fight.”

The former flyweight champion stressed that Moraes should leave no room for error against a cerebral assassin like Johnson.

“You can never underestimate 'Mighty Mouse.' He's a legend for a reason. When it comes to fight IQ, he's got one of the highest," Eustaquio said.

Looking back on his own experience of facing Moraes, "Gravity" warns the Brazilian that Johnson has everything he needs to pull off a decisive victory.

"Breaking down Adriano Moraes' confidence is probably one of the things 'Mighty Mouse' will focus on first, because when I was able to beat Adriano, he started to doubt himself. This is why I was able to execute my game plan better," Eustaquio said.