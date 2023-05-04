DLSU's Kevin Quiambao. Handout photo

MANILA -- Kevin Quiambao is happy to be back playing men's 3x3 basketball after representing the Philippines in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in 2019.

This time, the 6-foot-6 Quiambao is representing De La Salle University in the UAAP Season 85 men's 3x3 basketball tournament at CaSoBe in Calatagan, Batangas.

And so far, the Green Archers have been successful, sweeping Pool B to advance to the semifinals as the top seed.

Quiambao, CJ Austria, Joshua David, and Francis Escandor first had to surpass Far Eastern University's tough challenge in overtime, winning 21-20, before cruising to wins over Adamson University, 18-11, and University of the Philippines, 17-9.

Having international experience in the three-a-side game, Quiambao said that it's a big advantage for him and La Salle.

"Malaking advantage yun kasi yung nakalaban ko sa U-18 sa Malaysia ibang level na so sobrang happy ako nakabalik ako sa 3x3 and this time representing La Salle," said Quiambao, a point forward.

The Green Archers have a chip on their shoulders after falling short of winning the championship last season, losing to University of Santo Tomas, 21-20.

With a loaded lineup of Quiambao and his flashy passes and patented one-hander, Austria and his driving skills, David and his outside sniping, and Escandor with his gritty attitude on the court, La Salle is not about to succumb to pressure.

"Hindi naman namin iniisip yung pressure na yun. Sumali kami dito para matuto and para makundisyon din at extra work," said Quiambao.

"Kahit yung lineup namin malakas sa paper sabi ng iba pero kailangan lang namin ng teamwork talaga at take it one game at a time."

Quiambao had 19 points and 21 rebounds after the eliminations while Austria amassed 18 points and 26 rebounds. David made five deuces and got 14 points and 16 rebounds while Escandor collected five points and 11 rebounds.

Up next for the Green Archers is National University in the knockout semifinals later in the day at 3:25 pm.

"Lagi lang namin iniisip yung sarili lang namin kalaban namin dito. Magpeprepare kami para sa Final Four and gagawin namin ang best namin," Quiambao added.



