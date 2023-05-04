MPL Philippines/File

MANILA - Coach Brian "Panda" Lim is known to be quite the disciplinarian among Mobile Legends: Bang Bang coaches.

One prime example was a regular season match in MPL Season 11, where he showed his dismay over RSG Slate Philippines' performance against TNC Pro Team.

The Hall of Legends inductee bared he made coaching adjustments so as not to overwhelm his wards in the playoffs, especially that they are making adjustments to their jungling roster.

"Dati kahit I get angry at them, walang bago. Ngayon of course I still get angry but the thing is I don't get angry at them for everything. Instead, I get angry at them for one or two points lang. And then sa practice we just focus on those two points, and I don't really care about the rest," Panda said.

RSG were coming off a dominant win against Onic Philippines, eliminating the Hedgehogs from the competition.

"Because of that the team were able to focus on what we need to fix muna. And then step by step - step one, step two, step three, and step four. Parang when you're having a textbook curriculum and you're preparing for an exam, you can see the syllabus. So 'nagkulang ba tayo sa Chapter 1? Chapter 2? Or Chapter 4 ba?"

RSG Slate captain Dylan "Light" Catipon said this paid dividends for the reigning Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup champions, as they managed to digest what Panda wants from his wards.

"In-execute namin nang maayos ang pagkakulang namin. Parang mas nagets namin as a team. Para di siya complicated intindihin. So tinatry namin sa scrim mas nag-iimprove ang galaw namin sa objectives."

RSG will be facing reigning world champions ECHO on Friday.