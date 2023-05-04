Alapag delighted to be part of Sacramento Kings' playoffs run

Former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Jimmy Alapag is just delighted to have played part in Sacramento’s playoff run in the NBA.

The Kings succumbed to Stephen Curry and defending champions Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of their Western Conference series.

Despite the loss, Alapag, an assistant coach for the Sacramento's G-League affiliate Stockton Kings, was just thankful that the team was able to break through a long playoff drought.

Alapag posted on Instagram some of his photos in Sacramento’s home court.

“A blessing to be part of the Kings historic playoff run,” he said in the caption. “Just the beginning.”