UAAP: UP's CJ Cansino day-to-day with bone bruise

UP's CJ Cansino (right) talks to Ricci Rivero during their UAAP Season 84 Final 4 game against La Salle. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) head coach Goldwin Monteverde is optimistic that CJ Cansino can return to action on Friday when they play the De La Salle Green Archers in a do-or-die game in UAAP Season 84.

Cansino missed UP's Final 4 game against La Salle on Wednesday afternoon due to a bone bruise and minimal swelling in his right knee.

The swingman sustained the injury after his collision with Chris Koon of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their game last Sunday.

"Kay CJ, for now, day-to-day kami. Hinihintay pa namin talaga kung ano 'yung final results ng kanyang injury," Monteverde said. "We're very optimistic naman na makabalik siya."

Without Cansino, the Maroons absorbed an 83-80 defeat to the Green Archers. La Salle, seeded third in the Final 4, thus forced a deciding game for a spot in the championship series.

Cansino, in his first season with UP after a much-publicized transfer from University of Santo Tomas, is averaging 9.31 points on 38% shooting from the field along with 3.77 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.