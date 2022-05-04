Adamson head coach Nash Racela. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- They missed out on a spot in the Final 4, but the Adamson Soaring Falcons still made an impression in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

A slew of painful defeats in the first round fuelled the Falcons in the second half of the season, where they won five of their last seven games -- including an upset of the University of the Philippines, the eventual second seed in the Final 4.

Adamson took care of business in their last game -- they defeated the University of the East, 65-53, to give themselves a chance at a Final 4 spot. But their fate was not in their hands, and a victory by Far Eastern University against University of Santo Tomas concluded their season.

It was a bittersweet result, moreso because the Tamaraws are coached by Olsen Racela, the brother of Adamson head coach Nash Racela.

"Hindi namin napag-usapan, but we're both aware of the situation," Nash said after their game, as they waited for the result of the FEU-UST showdown.

After their own win, Olsen said that words of encouragement from Coach Nash lifted his confidence ahead of their game.

"Kanina nagkita kami sa hallway eh. Sabi ko sa kanya, 'Ano waiting na lang?' Sabi niya, hindi, kunin niyo na 'yan. So 'yun, it gave me more confidence, really, to get this victory," the FEU mentor said.

The Tamaraws progressed to the Final 4, where they will play against defending champion Ateneo de Manila University. For Coach Nash and the Soaring Falcons, it is now time to reflect on their campaign and what they achieved in Season 84.

"A lot of things to improve on," Nash said.

He was happy about their ball-movement against UE, taking note of their 19 assists. There were, however, issues on their consistency; Racela preaches often about playing "the right way" and he believes that the Falcons have a way to go in that regard.

"Sometimes, we played correctly. A lot of times we played for ourselves. So it's a continuous, I guess, growth for the team and for the players. As coaches, we just can't fail to emphasize on the right things," he said.

Racela is cautiously optimistic about Adamson's future, given the progress they made in just his first season in charge. The soft-spoken mentor was announced as the Falcons' coach just last December.

"I always say that before the start of the tournament, I didn't really know as a coach what to expect from our team, given the very minimal time for preparation," said Racela.

"But, I was really surprised with how our team developed, and with how we progressed over the course of the tournament," he added.

The Falcons only expect to lose Keith Zaldivar and Ricky Peromingan to graduation. Star point guard Jerom Lastimosa will be back for a fourth season, looking to build on an impressive campaign where he emerged as the UAAP's top scorer.