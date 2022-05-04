MANILA, Philippines -- The Perpetual Help Altas booked the last ticket to the NCAA Season 97 Final 4 after outlasting College of St. Benilde, 76-64, in their play-in game on Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Altas survived the absence of Kim Aurin, who missed the game due to chickenpox, and returned to the Final 4 after missing the semis in 2019.

John Abis top-scored for Perpetual with 14 points, but it was Jielo Razon who carried the Altas with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. Jeff Egan added 13 points, and Cris Pagaran scored 12 markers.

"We polished everything. Sabi ko sa kanila, CSB, 'yan ang team na masarap kalaro kasi well-coached, maganda ang ginagawa ni Coach Charles Tiu. Dito ko sila chinallenge. Sabi ko, ipakita natin kung anong meron sa sistema natin. Salamat sa Diyos, na-work out namin at na-execute namin nang maganda," said head coach Myk Saguiguit.

The Altas were in control all game long, leading by as much as 15 points and limiting the Blazers to only 31% shooting. St. Benilde last threatened with 3:25 left when Robi Nayve nailed a three-pointer -- only his second field goal of the game -- to make it 66-58.

But Razon responded with a layup on the other end, and the Altas flustered St. Benilde in the ensuing possessions. With the Blazers repeatedly sending them to the line, Perpetual Help coolly knocked down their charities to pad their lead.

Perpetual Help will now advance to the Final 4, where they will take on the defending champion Letran Knights.

JC Cullar had 18 points for St. Benilde, while Will Gozum had 13 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out late. Nayve made just two of 15 shots for eight points.

St. Benilde's Final 4 drought continues, as they last played in the semis in 2002.

The Blazers were without AJ Benson, who was suspended after incurring two unsportsmanlike fouls in their previous play-in game against San Beda University on Sunday.