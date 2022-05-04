PBA reverts to 3-conference format for Season 47

PBA Images

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will be reverting to the three-conference format for its 47th season starting on June 5.

The league was forced to limit its conferences during the last two seasons due to the pandemic, but PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas said they are returning to the all-familiar format as things start to go back to normal.

"We're going back to three conferences for Season 47," said Vargas in an online press conference after the board of governors' planning session over the weekend.

Vargas is hoping that the league will recover from the financial losses it incurred when it was forced to cease holding live games during the height of the pandemic.

"During the pandemic, we lost about P100 million and our cash flow was affected," he said.

"Itong 46th season naka-two conferences tayo. We netted about P48.8 million so it's not bad. It's a very positive news for us. Our cash flow improved, good 'yun."

In 2020, the PBA staged the Philippine Cup in a bubble setting at Clark Freeport in Pampanga.

This was followed by the two conferences in the following season. There was the Philippine Cup and the Governors Cup, which were also affected by lockdowns.

"In terms of expense to deliver three conferences, we're looking at spending close to P300 million. We're looking to a revenue of P500 million so essentially we're looking at a net profit of P180 million, P200 million to regain what we lost in season 45," said Vargas.

The PBA chairman said that despite the losses, the league was still able to shell out money for the payroll of their employees and operational expenses.

"Tuloy-tuloy naman ang pasweldo sa empleyado at pagbayad ng rental and all of that. Our funds were managed by our executives," he said.

For his part, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial laid out the calendar for the three-conference schedule.

He said that the Philippine Cup will run from June 5 to September 2, followed by the SEA Games.

The Commissioner's Cup will begin a month later from October 2 and will run until January 25 next year. The league will then participate in the home-and-away East Asia Super League.

Capping off the conference is the Governors’ Cup, which will begin on February 1 and end on May 10. The conference will feature out-of-town games and the annual All-Star festivities.

Marcial said talks are also ongoing regarding possible tie-ups with the the Korean Basketball League and the Japan League.