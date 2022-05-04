Kiefer Ravena. Photo from the Japan B.League Facebook page

The PBA Board is looking to enforce several changes for future seasons to allow the league to adjust with the developments in global basketball.

One of them is the plan to revise the Uniform Player's Contract (UPC), which contains each player's contractual obligations to their mother teams.

"The board decided to revisit the Uniform Player's Contract. We have checked that the UPC has been in existence for four decades already and it's high time to revisit given the developments and changes in the basketball world," said PBA governor Raymond Zorrilla of Phoenix Super LPG during an online presser with PBA executives.

Zorrilla said they will propose amendments regarding the expiration of players' contracts, the use of player's images even after retirement, and the sanctions to be meted for violators.

"Definitely we'll be looking on provisions of expiration of players' contracts while the season is ongoing. Maybe the team is in contention and a player's contract expires, the club will be given the option to renew while the team is in contention," he said.

"We're looking to provision on injury to players sustained while in contract. We would also look into provision of using images of players even after retirement, subject to agreement with the player also."

Zorrilla added that the board would also like to get the PBA involved in the UPC.

"Because previously, the UPC is between the team and the player," he said.

The UPC has been a contentious issue when NLEX's star player Kiefer Ravena decided to play for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League despite a live contract with the Road Warriors.

Although there was resistance from the PBA, the Road Warriors decided to release Ravena and allow him to play for the Lakestars for one season.

"The main thrust of revisiting the UPC is to make it a contract of sanctity that would not be violated that is fair not only to the PBA, to the team, but to the players also," said Zorrilla.

Zorrilla said the proposals will be subject to approval of the PBA management committee.