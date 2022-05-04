PBA 3x3 to expand to into nationwide league

PBA Images

After successfully staging two conferences in Metro Manila, PBA 3x3 will go nationwide starting this June.

PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales of Terrafirma said that from 13 squads, the PBA 3x3 competition will stage simultaneous tournaments in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The season will culminate in a national championship.

"The PBA 3x3 under chairman Dicky Bachmann has big plans," Rosales said during the PBA's online press conference on Wednesday.

The virtual presser, which featured the league's programs for Season 47, was also attended by PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, treasurer Atty. Raymond Zorrilla, and commissioner Willie Marcial.

"We expect teams not only from Luzon and Metro Manila to join the PBA 3x3. I'm sure there's a lot of interest in the Visayas and Mindanao, and this is the first step of the PBA to go regional. Hopefully, we can do something similar to expand the 5-on-5. But we start with 3x3 first," said Rosales.

The PBA staged its 3x3 tournament initially with 10 PBA ballclubs and three guest teams.

The PBA 3x3 enabled players to earn ranking points and boost their stock in the FIBA 3x3 rankings.

"Chairman Dicky also reported to the board that the Philippines has improved its ranking globally in 3x3," said Rosales.