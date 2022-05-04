New NBA Store to open in Mandaluyong

MANILA, Philippines -- A new NBA Store will open on Friday at the Mega Fashion Hall in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City, the NBA announced.

The NBA Store, managed by Titan, will offer fans official NBA merchandise from all 30 teams.

The 250-square meter retail space is the league's 29th international NBA Store. It will feature an extensive selection of products such as jerseys, shirts, footwear, headwear, accessories, equipment, memorabilia and collectibles from brands such as Nike, Jordan Brand, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Funko, Panini, and Wilson, among others.

Additionally, the store will offer a number of interactive fan elements, including a photo wall decorated with an NBA-themed podium as well as measure-ups and footprints of notable players and legends.

The retail experience will also incorporate signature features including a digital panel displaying live NBA games, scores and highlights, and a kiosk integrating virtual photo booth technology that will allow fans to pose for a picture with select players from every NBA team.

"We're excited to welcome our passionate fans to the new NBA Store in Metro Manila and position the Philippines as a premier shopping destination for NBA fans across Southeast Asia," said NBA Asia head of global merchandising Lesley Rulloda.

"Through our partnership with Titan, we look forward to delivering Filipinos an authentic retail experience that supplements our e-commerce destination as we celebrate their fandom with the widest range of NBA products in the country."

Titan Managing Director Mike Ignacio said opening the NBA Store at SM Megamall is "the next logical step in providing Filipinos a seamless physical and online shopping experience that offers unprecedented access to exclusive NBA merchandise."

During opening weekend from May 6 to 8, the NBA Store will also offer a 20 percent discount on hyperlocal apparel, which consists of NBA Philippines and NBA 75th Anniversary t-shirt collections.

Beginning May 7, the NBA Store in Mega Fashion Hall will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.