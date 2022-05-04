Handout photo

Robin Catalan will make his awaited return to the cage when he battles Elipitua Siregar of Indonesia on the lead card of ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The two were originally scheduled to fight in January, but the match had to be scratched after Catalan tested positive for COVID-19 upon entering Singapore.

Siregar went on to face Senzo Ikeda on that card and lost via TKO.

It has been an up and down campaign for the Catalan Fighting System representative, having split his last six bouts. He’s been looking for consistency ever since and hopes to start with a resounding win over Siregar.

“I’m really excited to be back in ONE Championship. It’s been a while since I competed. With all that waiting, and the postponement of our previous fight, I am truly pumped up because at last this match will finally push through,” Catalan said.

Bannering the show are two ONE Super Series title bouts.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee defends his ONE featherweight muay thai world championship against Jimmy Vienot in the headliner. In the co-main event, Prajanchai PK Saenchai puts his ONE strawweight muay thai world title on the line against Joseph Lasiri.

ONE 157 also starts the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix as Rodtang Jitmuangnon takes on Jacob Smith, Jonathan Haggerty battles Walter Goncalves, Superlek Kiatmoo9 tangles with Taiki Naito, and Savvas Michael faces Amir Naseri in the four pairings.

Also on the card are two submission grappling contests that will see the ONE debuts of brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo.

The siblings have long been considered prodigies of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, as they won many tournaments in their adolescent years before joining multiple-time BJJ World Champion Andre Galvao at Atos Jiu Jitsu.

Kade takes on former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki, while Tye tangles with Garry Tonon.