As a pinch-hitting coach for the national team at the 2018 Asian Games, Yeng Guiao embraced the challenge of taking over as mentor of the Philippine squad formed at the last minute to represent the country in the quadrennial meet.

That team allowed the country to bring in NBA star Jordan Clarkson, who played for the Philippines and nearly led the country to a semifinals stint in the Jakarta Asian Games.

But while forming the team, Guiao broached the idea to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to include then high-school player Kai Sotto to become a part of the national squad, hoping he could become the only high-school player seeing action on the men’s team.

“Yes, it has crossed our minds,” Guiao told ABS-CBN. “At that time, Kai has been dominating high school basketball. Parang wala nang challenge sa kanya ’yung competition, so we decided to make him as part of the national men's team program.”

In fact, Sotto, who was then a standout for Batang Gilas, has been included in the roster even during the time when Guiao assumed the role of Gilas Pilipinas coach as they qualified for the 2019 World Cup.

“We wanted him to continuously train with us. Panay bata ang kalaban niya sa high school, so we felt that if he’ll be playing against grown men, we will fast track his improvement and somehow, nakatulong naman ito,” Guiao said.

Fast forward three years later, Sotto became a part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that competed in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year when the squad was coached by Tab Baldwin.

Sotto played in the National Basketball League in Australia for the Adelaide 36ers and made his presence felt. He declared himself available for the NBA Draft a week ago.

Guiao is excited about the prospect of seeing a first full-blooded Filipino cracking the NBA. But for the second generation cager's sake, he believes that playing in the big league, and not merely getting drafted, would be the best thing.

“Maganda lang pakinggan if you’re drafted by the LA Lakers, the Miami Heat or any other NBA team,” added Guiao. “But regardless of which team selects him, I do hope na gagamitin siya nito kahit pa mapunta siya sa mahinang team.

“Let’s hope that he plays and not just getting drafted. Kung ida-draft man siya at hindi paglalaruin lalo na sa team na malalakas, masasayang rin ’yung potential nu’ng bata.”