From the Barangay Ginebra Twitter page

Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said retaining the PBA Governors’ Cup title has been such a sweet feeling.

But for the league’s winningest coach, it would be better if they could reclaim the Philippine Cup title.

"I'd like to see Ginebra win the All-Filipino," Cone said in an article posted on the PBA website. "I think that's the one we all, LA (Tenorio) always talks about."

Ginebra won its first Philippine Cup in more than a decade in 2020 during the bubble tournament in Clark, Pampanga.

But the squad fell short in its title defense the succeeding year, when they got booted out in the first round of the playoffs by eventual champion TNT Tropang Giga.

"We were able to win in the bubble and that was nice. The first bubble, we won the All-Filipino," said Cone.

"But we'd like to win the All-Filipino in front of our fans, that's for sure. That's the big crown at this point."