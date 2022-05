Ateneo center Ange Kouame celebrates after a play against the FEU Tamaraws in their UAAP Season 84 Final 4 game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- For the fifth consecutive season, the Ateneo Blue Eagles are headed to the UAAP Finals.

The Blue Eagles used a huge second quarter to pull away from Far Eastern University en route to a big 85-72 win in their UAAP Season 84 Final 4 game, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It will be the fifth straight Finals appearance for the Blue Eagles, who are seeking a fourth consecutive men's basketball championship.