ABAP explains Carlo Paalam's absence from SEAG team

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam can see action in the 2022 Asian Games in September, but he will not be part of the national boxing team that will compete in the Southeast Asian Games this month.

Ed Picson, president of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP), explained Tuesday that the national team coaches felt more comfortable in sending former Olympian Rogen Ladon as the country's representative in the men's 52kg division.

"With the present condition of Rogen Ladon and Carlo Paalam, the coaches felt that Ladon would be the best bet in that weight category at this moment," Picson said during an appearance at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Paalam, 23, won gold in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila and made history when he won a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

However, ABAP officials explained that Paalam's conditioning was not up to par with just a little over a week to go before the opening of the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"Carlo is still catching up with his conditioning," said ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo. "So hindi na sila nagkaroon ng box-off."

Both Picson and Manalo assured that the 28-year-old Ladon is more than capable of winning gold in the 52kg division. The former Rio Olympian had warmed up for the SEA Games by ruling his division in the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament earlier this month.

He seized the gold by beating reigning Asian Games champion Amit Panghal of India.

"Rogen Ladon is an ex-Olympian as well although hindi siya naka-medalya noong 2016. But he has been showing a lot of grit and determination in the past few weeks. He has proven himself," said Picson.

"He's also captain of the team, and he has shown a lot of very dynamic leadership," he added.

"Mukhang wala namang question when it comes to Rogen representing us in that weight class," said Manalo, for his part.

The ABAP officials assured that Paalam will have a chance to regain his spot in the national team ahead of the Asiad, which takes place from September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China.

"'Yung evaluation naman is tournament per tournament. Right after the SEA Games, there will be another training camp. So start ulit ng evaluations," Manalo explained.

The SEA Games are set from May 12-23.

