Pacquiao: Talks for next fight ‘ongoing’, OK if held in Las Vegas

Pacquiao connects with a punch on Keith Thurman in their WBA welterweight title fight in Las Vegas on July 20, 2019. Steve Marcus, Getty Images/AFP/file

MANILA—Former world champion Manny Pacquiao on Monday said negotiations for his next bout are in progress.

Pacquiao declined to confirm whom he will fight in the ring, saying details have yet to be finalized.

He would have no problem, though, if it were to be held in Las Vegas granted health and travel restrictions ease in the coming months.

"Ongoing yung negotiation. Hindi ko lang puwede sabihin," Pacquiao told reporters in an online press conference.

(Negotiations are ongoing, but I can't talk about it yet.)

"Puwede naman. Walang problema," the fighting senator said when asked if the fight would be held in Las Vegas.

(It can happen. I have no problems with it.)

Pacquiao, who is reportedly preparing to run for president in 2022, played coy when asked if the said fight would be his last.

"Hindi muna natin sasabihin sa ngayon dahil kasama din ’yan sa pag-uusap namin. Kasama din ’yan sa announcement," he said.

(We won't answer that for now, because that is part of the negotiations. It will be part of the announcement.)

While the boxer has remained mum Arnold Vegafria, Pacquiao's business manager, said Pacquiao is certain to fight American Mikey Garcia.

"It's between July to August. Namimili pa sila ng date," Vegafria said in an earlier interview.

"We're still looking for a date na may available na venue. Pero sigurado na sa Dubai. Dubai ang promoter."

Pacquiao was supposed to face Terrence Crawford in Abu Dhabi, but the deal fell through due to money issues, according to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.

The world champion last fought in 2019, defeating Keith Thurman for the WBA "super" welterweight title.

He was later declared champion in recess after being unable to defend the title due to inactivity.

