NBA: Viber unveils new sticker pack for Warriors fans



MANILA, Philippines -- Messaging app Viber on Tuesday unveiled its latest sticker pack, geared towards fans of the Golden State Warriors.

Through this latest collaboration between the app and the franchise, "Dub Nation" can show their support for the Warriors while also enjoying content from their favorite players.

Fans can take advantage of the Warriors sticker pack in chats with fellow basketball enthusiasts, as well as family and friends.

Upon downloading the pack from Viber's sticker market, fans will be linked to the official Warriors Community on the app where they can keep tabs on their favorite team and players.

The community gives fans instant access to schedule information, standings, team news, game highlight clips, and score and stats updates.

The Warriors were the first NBA team to launch an account on Viber, having been using the app since 2018 to communicate with their fans around the world.

Rakuten Viber is also the official communication channel of FC Barcelona.