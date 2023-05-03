Yulo recovering well from ankle injury, 'okay' for SEAG

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo competes in the still rings apparatus in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. PSC/POC pool photo.

MANILA -- Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo assures that he is "okay" to compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia despite dealing with an ankle injury.

Yulo, a former world champion in vault and floor exercises, skipped the FIG World Cup series in Cairo, Egypt last month over a strained ligament in his left ankle.

But the 4-foot-11 dynamo assured that he is recovering well after undergoing rehabilitation in Tokyo.

"Medyo 80 to 90 percent na po akong okay, kaya ng mag-land sa ankle so okay na pong maglaro sa Cambodia SEA Games," said Yulo.

Yulo will spearhead the Philippine gymnastics team in Phnom Penh, with Juan Miguel Besana, Jan Gwynn Tymbang, John Ivan Cruz, Justine Ace de Leon and rookie Jhon Romeo Santillan joining him.

His coach, Munehiro Kugimiya, gave his seal of approval to all members of the squad at the end of a weeklong training camp at the GAP Gym in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. Kugimiya will not be in Phnom Penh when the SEA Games gymnastics competitions start on May 6, instead handing the reins to assistant coaches Reyland Capellan and Allen Aldrin Castañeda.



"Both Capellan and Castañeda are competent coaches and I am sure that they will be able to handle the job with our gymnasts well," he noted.



Yulo says the team is "inspired" to surpass their silver medal finish in the team event in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi last year. However, due to the handicapping system of Cambodia, Yulo will not be able to duplicate his haul of five golds and two silvers from Vietnam.

On top of the team competition, Yulo will also see action in the individual all-around event, which will determine the two apparatuses he will compete in during the finals depending on the outcome of his performances.



Capellan, a two-time SEA Games gold medalist, said they will make a decision on the matter after the individual all-around event, which also serves as the qualifying competition for the gymnasts who will make it to the apparatus finals.

