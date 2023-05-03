UST ruled the first-ever girls' beach volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas completed its undefeated run and captured the first-ever UAAP High School Girls' Beach Volleyball title after sweeping Adamson University 21-17, 21-17 in the knockout Final match on Wednesday at the Sands SM By The Bay in Pasay City.

This is the school's eighth championship at the high school level, putting UST in a prime position to bag its seventh consecutive overall championship title in the league.

Up by just two at 16-18, the Cebuana pair of Khylem Progella and Grydelle Matibag moved to championship point from the title taking on two errant returns.

Adamson's Shaina Nitura scored a clean hit to keep them in the game, but eventual Season Most Valuable Player Matibag eventually finished the match with a power tip.

"Sinabi ko nga sa kanila, 'tong championship na 'to ay napaka-espasyal," coach John Paul Doloiras said. "Kung magkuwentuhan sila balang araw, sila yung bida kasi sila yung nag-champion sa unang UAAP na 'to."

UST has won three beach volleyball titles overall, having swept the women's and men's titles last November.

Nitura and Felicity Sagaysay fought toe-to-toe with the UST duo in the opening set before back-to-back errors from the former surrendered a 16-18 margin in favor of the latter. UST eventually pulled off the finishing kick to take the set advantage.

A crucial service ace from Progella saw UST with a 15-13 lead, which grew to 17-14 after an error on the return from Sagaysay and forced AdU to call for a timeout.

That turned out to be the difference as the Tiger Sands walked away with the championship.

"Sobrang blessing rin na nakuha nila kasi grabe rin yung kwento nitong dalawang batang 'to. Nagsimula sila sa grassroots namin na talagang zero. Buti unti-unti silang naka-adapt," Doloiras added.

De La Salle Zobel completed the podium with a 3-2 win-loss record and saw Aislin Alemaña bag the top rookie award.

On the boys' side, John Wayne Dionela and Eugene Gloria took care of both University of the East and Adamson University to grab one of the twice-to-beat advantages in the Final Four for National University Nazareth School.

NUNS earlier shook off Junior Warriors Jan Macam and Brent Maralit 21-12, 15-21, 15-12 before completing the day sweep over Baby Falcons Brandy Clemente and King Herbosa with 21-12, 19-21, 15-8 vicotry.

Far Eastern University-Diliman completed an elimination round sweep after a quick work of also-ran Ateneo 21-6, 21-11, with Kyle Tandoc, Amet Bituin, and Zedrick Calimlim all seeing action in the match.

The Baby Tamaraws will take on Adamson in the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage, with the Final Four games scheduled for Thursday beginning at 3:00 p.m.

UST's Kenneth Salvador and Ron Jasper Poja moved into the Final Four on the boys' side as well after a 22-20, 21-13 decision over UE but will have to win twice against the second-ranked NUNS on Thursday to move into the Final.