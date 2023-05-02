UAAP: NU, La Salle look to arrange finals rematch

La Salle puts up a triple-block against UST's Eya Laure. UAAP Media

MANILA -- Top-seed De La Salle University and defending champion National University (NU) target a second straight finals showdown for the UAAP women's volleyball crown on Wednesday.

The Lady Spikers and the Lady Bulldogs need to win just once against University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Adamson University, respectively, in the Final 4 in order to progress to the best-of-3 championship series.

NU swept La Salle in the Season 84 finals to end a six-decade championship drought in women's volleyball. The Lady Spikers have won both of their matches in Season 85, however, sweeping NU in both games.

The top seeds are determined to take care of business on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum and avoid the complication of a potential do-or-die game against their foes.

"Kahit na Final 4, we need to work hard still. Kailangan naming panghawakan kung ano 'yung standing namin ngayon," said La Salle's Alleiah Malaluan. "Hindi pa naman 'yan 100% ng La Salle, kaya may malalabas pa kami."

The Lady Spikers finished the elimination round with a 13-1 slate -- their best record in nine years. However, standing in their way in the Final 4 is the lone team to beat them -- the Eya Laure-led UST Golden Tigresses.

Laure produced a 29-point masterpiece in the second round to fuel UST's 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12 stunner over the Lady Spikers that ensured there would be a traditional Final 4 this year. In the first round, La Salle survived the Tigresses in five sets.

"Siyempre, La Salle is La Salle," Laure said. "Kumbaga may system sila na matibay. Papakita din namin na 'yung system namin sa UST."

NU's Bella Belen tests the Adamson defense. UAAP Media

NU, for its part, won both of their matches against Adamson and the Lady Bulldogs are looking to extend their mastery over the Lady Falcons.

"I think nadagdagan po ng kaunti 'yung kumpiyansa namin kasi siyempre, may advantage po 'yung twice-to-beat. Pero 'yung mindset namin is hindi na namin dapat paabutin pa ng [second game]," said reigning Most Valuable Player Bella Belen.

The Lady Bulldogs appear to have gotten their act together since dropping back-to-back matches to La Salle midway through the elimination round. They enter the Final 4 with six straight victories, currently the longest winning streak in the league.

Adamson, meanwhile, is making its first Final 4 appearance since the 2014 season.

"Asahan niyo po na tutuloy-tuluyin na po namin 'to hanggang Finals. Magta-trabaho po kami ng maayos," Adamson rookie Trisha Tubu said of their mindset.

La Salle and UST face off at 1 p.m., followed by NU vs. Adamson at 3 p.m.

At 11 a.m., the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball step-ladder begins with the knockout match between La Salle and Far Eastern University, also at the Big Dome.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.