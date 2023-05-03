UAAP: FEU boys march to beach volley Final 4

Kyle Tandoc and Amet Bituin of FEU are headed to the Final 4. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman became the first team to punch a Final 4 ticket in the UAAP Season 85 boys' beach volleyball tournament.

This, after the Baby Tamaraws hurdled two of the other championship contenders on Tuesday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

Kyle Tandoc and Amet Bituin rallied from a set down to beat National University Nazareth School's John Dionela and Eugene Gloria, 13-21, 21-19, 15-11 in a duel of undefeated teams.

They extended their perfect run to five matches and secured the twice-to-beat Final Four bonus following a 21-12, 21-14 romp of University of Santo Tomas' Kenneth Salvador and Diego Estrabon.

FEU-Diliman aims to complete a six-match sweep of eliminations against Ateneo at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Final Four and the one-match Final are set on Thursday.

The Bullpups dropped to second place with a 3-1 record while the Junior Tiger Sands now sport a 3-2 record.

Adamson University moved into a tie with UST in fourth place at 3-2 as Brandy Clemente and King Hermosa overpowered De La Salle-Zobel's Jamie Ang and Robert Flores, 21-3, 21-3.

University of the East is also in the Final Four mix.

The Junior Warriors improved to 2-2, just half-a-game out of the No. 4 spot after Jan Macam and Brent Maralit topped the Junior Green Spikers, 21-16, 21-6.

The Blue Eagles and the Junior Green Spikers now have 1-4 and 0-6 slates, respectively.

