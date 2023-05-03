Home  >  Sports

UAAP: FEU arranges UST duel after beating La Salle in stepladder

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2023 01:30 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws are still alive in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament. 

The Tamaraws trounced the no. 4 De La Salle Green Spikers with a huge 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22 win at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday to set up another match against the second seed UST Golden Spikers. 

FEU has a relatively easier path to the championship as they need to beat the Golden Spikers just once, after the UAAP Board revealed that they have scrapped the twice-to-beat advantage of any no. 2 teams in the new stepladder format. 

