MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws are still alive in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament.

The Tamaraws trounced the no. 4 De La Salle Green Spikers with a huge 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22 win at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday to set up another match against the second seed UST Golden Spikers.

FEU has a relatively easier path to the championship as they need to beat the Golden Spikers just once, after the UAAP Board revealed that they have scrapped the twice-to-beat advantage of any no. 2 teams in the new stepladder format.

