UAAP: Adamson adds Letran standout to recruiting class

Adamson head coach Nash Racela, Emman Anabo, assistant coach Ryn Betia, father John Michael Anabo, and agent Danny Espiritu. Handout photo

MANILA -- Adamson University has added another player to its recruiting class, with Letran's Emman Anabo committing to the Soaring Falcons.

"We welcome Emman to the Falcons' Nest. We believe in what he can bring and will definitely be a great addition to our program," said coach Nash Racela on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2 Anabo was a key piece to the Squires' run to the NCAA Season 98 boys' basketball title. The 19-year-old came off the bench and averaged 8.33 points and 4.25 rebounds in 18 minutes.

Anabo is eligible to play in UAAP Season 86 and has five years of eligibility with Adamson.

He joins Baby Falcons Peter Rosillo and Mat Edding, and Fil-Am guards Matthew Montebon and Eli Ramos as the new faces in San Marcelino.

