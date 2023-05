Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in action during the first half of their NBA game against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 27 December 2022. File photo. Shawn Thew, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES - Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, comfortably winning a ballot ahead of the Denver Nuggets' two-time award winner Nikola Jokic.

Embiid, who finished runner-up behind Jokic the past two seasons, earned the accolade after a dazzling regular season campaign that saw him average 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 66 games.

