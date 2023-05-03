SEA Games: Team PH formally welcomed in Cambodia

Members of Team Philippines—led by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann and POC secretary-general Atty. Ed Gastanes and deputy secretary-general Karen Caballero are welcomed at dawn Wednesday at the Phnom Penh international airport. Handout photo.



Cambodia formally acknowledged the members of Team Philippines during Wednesday’s Team Welcome Ceremony, with deputy chef de mission Paolo Tancontian representing the delegation in the flag-raising rites at the host country’s main hub of 32nd Southeast Asian Games action at the 60,000-seat Morodok Techo Stadium.

Philippine sports brass, led by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, arrived past midnight Wednesday as action in various fronts kicked off ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.

"Team Philippines is ready for action and I believe each and every Filipino athlete is in harness for these Games," said Tolentino, who was on the same plane with the first of two main bulk of Team Philippines. "As the POC always says, Filipino athletes are always a fighting team."

Arriving with Tolentino in a Philippine Airlines flight were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard "Dickie" Bachmann, POC secretary-general Atty. Ed Gastanes and deputy secretary-general Karen Caballero.

Team Philippines chef de mission Chito Loyzaga arrived at the Phnom Penh international airport on Wednesday morning along with athletes from at least three national sports associations.

Tolentino and the POC team did the rounds on Wednesday starting at the Athletes Village and hotels where Filipino athletes are billeted.