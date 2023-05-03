SEA Games: Jack Animam back in action for Gilas women

After missing last year’s Vietnam Games due to injury, Jack Animam will be back in action as the Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad tries to annex a third straight crown in the 32nd Cambodia Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas released the final 12 of Gilas Women Wednesday on their social media page, with the returning Animam expected to lead the squad.

Making another tour of duty for the country are Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro, Khate Castillo, Camille Clarin, Katrina Guytingco, Ella Fajardo, Chack Cabinbin, Stefanie Berberabe, Andrea Tongco, and Angel Surada.

Animam missed last year’s title campaign due to an ACL injury. Despite her absence, Gilas Women bagged its second straight gold after winning four of their five outings in the single round robin tournament.

Animam initially played for Gilas in 2019 when the team won its breakthrough gold medal in the games.

Action in the women’s 5-on-5 division will once again be a single round robin.

The Filipinas take on Cambodia on May 10, Singapore on May 11, Indonesia on May 12, Vietnam on May 13, Thailand on May 14, and Malaysia on May 15.

Animam, Bernardino, Pontejos, and Mikka Cacho were also named to the women’s 3x3 team that will start play on May 6.