NBA: Lakers avert collapse, hold off Warriors in Game 1

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (L) goes to the basket for two points as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (R) defends during the second half of Game 1 in the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, May 2, 2023. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.

The Los Angeles Lakers squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter but made enough plays down the stretch to hold off the Golden State Warriors, 117-112, in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

Anthony Davis dominated, putting up 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks as the Lakers silenced the crowd at the Chase Center and stole homecourt advantage from the Warriors.

Golden State erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 112 with 1:38 to play off a Stephen Curry three-pointer.

But D'Angelo Russell nailed the go-ahead layup in the next possession, and the Lakers clamped down defensively the rest of the way before free throws by LeBron James and Dennis Schroder iced the game.