IMUS – Justine Baltazar played his best game in the fifth season of the MPBL yet on Tuesday, tallying a 26-point, 22-rebound double-double to go along with five assists as his Pampanga Giant Lanterns dominated the Laguna Krah Heroes, 109-85.

As if easing into the Philippine basketball pro ranks comfortably well, Baltazar showcased his full arsenal of moves in the lopsided affair.

He had a two-handed slam early in the second quarter, a crafty reverse layup in the next quarter, and even a triple to open the fourth period. To cap his performance, Baltazar had a tomahawk jam in transition.

With the former De La Salle Green Archer peaking at such a level, it’s difficult to imagine that late last year, he wasn’t getting as much attention overseas.

“Pinagpapraktisan ‘yan eh. Kumukuha ako ng kumpiyansa kasi na-stuck ako ng ilang buwan. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang practice ko, doble effort pa rin ako and maganda naman ang resulta,” Baltazar said.

In December 2022, Baltazar was let go by Japan B.League club Hiroshima Dragonflies where he spent minimal minutes as their Asian import.

Without a squad, the three-time UAAP Mythical Team member saw a brief stint for Strong Group the following month to stay in shape. A Mabalacat, Pampanga native, Baltazar would join his hometown club later on to restart his professional basketball journey.

“Noong una, talagang nahirapan ako kasi kulang ang playing time ko sa Japan. Pagdating ko sa Pilipinas, wala talagang basketball,” he shared.

“Practice lang ako nang practice. Noong una, bakasyon lang ako eh. And then, practice. And then nakuha sa PSL. And then nagtuloy-tuloy na.”

The 6-foot-9 big first saw action in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) DUMPER Cup, where he led the Pampanga G Lanterns to the crown after they swept the Davao Occidental Tigers.

His game flourished with Pampanga just as he added muscle and worked on other aspects, like his court vision.

“As a big man, sa ilalim ang laro ko. Nagfocus ako, nagpalaki ako. Hindi pa rin nawala ‘yung laro ko sa ilalim, and sa wing, medyo nagulat rin ako kasi ginagamit ako as a wing,” he furthered.

In four games in the MPBL so far, the 26-year-old has efficient numbers of 19.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and a 63.3 percent shooting clip.

As he continues to think about his next move, Baltazar has made it clear he is also open to rejoining Gilas Pilipinas should he be considered for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He is also ready to declare for the PBA draft anytime.

“Ready lang ako kung kukunin man ako ng Gilas or sa PBA. Hinihintay ko lang rin ang desisyon ni (Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda). Hindi naman nila ako pinapabayaan,” he said.

For now, Baltazar will keep on working towards the best version of himself on the court.

“Hindi pa ako nakukuntento. Improve lang nang improve.”

