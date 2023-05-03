Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Milena Alessandrini only had a grateful heart as she bade goodbye to the UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday.

It may not be the exit that she had wanted but Alessandrini expressed her gratitude to the university after her team ended its Season 85 campaign with a Final Four loss against the De La Salle Lady Spikers.

Milena, known as Amiga, capped her UAAP career with eight points and she could not help but recall her tough journey with the Tigresses.

The Fil-Italian spiker suffered numerous injuries, including a torn ACL, that sidelined her many times.

“I’m very grateful. It was a tough season, tough year, and it’s done. I don’t have regrets. I did what I could do, all my best to represent UST,” Alessandrini said after the game.

“I really want to say thank you to the coaches for the patience and for really trying to improve myself, especially mentally. It was a long journey and no more UAAP for me, so thank you.”

For the outside spiker, her stint with the Tigresses was a wonderful experience. She thanked the UST community for the opportunity to play in the Philippines.

Alessandrini said she was grateful to have taken the chance of trying in the Philippines which eventually changed her life.

“I’m really happy to give it a try, because I’ve never been in the Philippines, so when I had this opportunity, I tried it. I really want to say thank you UST and the community, the people inside who are a part of all of us,” she continued.

As of now, Alessandrini admitted that there are club teams that have already talked to her but she declined to name them.

She also added that she does not have any concrete plans yet and will focus on recovering first.

Alessandrini took the Rookie of the Year plum when she joined the Tigresses in Season 80.

