Kevin Quiambao is spearheading La Salle's charge in the UAAP Season 85 3x3 tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- De La Salle University entered the UAAP Season 85 3x3 Men's Basketball Semifinals as the top seed of Pool B after sweeping all three games at CaSoBe in Calatagan, Batangas on Wednesday.

The Green Archers had to dig deep in their first game of the day, escaping Far Eastern University in the first-to-two overtime, 21-20, thanks to Joshua David's game-winner, a jumper off a fancy assist from Kevin Quiambao.

Francis Escandor and CJ Austria completed the quartet for De La Salle, which then had its way in the next two games, romping over Adamson University, 18-11, and University of the Philippines, 17-9.

"Thankful kami na na-execute namin yung game plans at kung anong kailangan namin takbuhin. Lagi lang namin iniisip na yung sarili lang namin yung kalaban namin dito," said Quiambao, who got a total of 19 points and 21 rebounds for the day.

Over in Pool A, defending champion University of Santo Tomas and National University advanced to the Final Four with a 2-0 and 2-1 record, respectively, with the former sealing the first seed due to a win over the other tiebreak in case of a loss in its last game of eliminations tomorrow.

The Bulldogs' Renzo Abierra, John Galinato, Patrick Yu, and Joe Gulapa opened the day with a 17-16 squeaker over University of the East through Galinato's late and-one, before surviving Ateneo de Manila University, 15-12.

The Growling Tigers, on the other hand, took care of the Red Warriors, 15-12, before dealing NU its first loss via a gritty 16-14 win.

"We take this game 100 percent all the time, so keep lang yung composure, huwag ma-relax," said UST's Echo Laure despite securing the top seed.

Kenji Duremdes -- who led UST for the day with a total of 12 points and 15 rebounds, Jamba Garing, and Adrian Esmeña completed the UST four.

The Soaring Falcons and the Fighting Maroons will dispute the second spot in Pool B after splitting their matches, both at 1-1.

The Mau Belen-coached Tamaraws, who went winless for the second straight season at 0-3, gave Adamson and UP their lone wins of the day, 17-11 and 17-13, respectively.

UE finished its campaign at 1-2 in Pool A, getting a victory over the Blue Eagles, 16-14, with Josiah Alcantara and Vlair Lingolingo making a one-pointer each in the race-to-two overtime.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.