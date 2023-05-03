KOTC crowns 1-on-1 King, Queen in Manila tilt

King of the Court champions Joshua Vidal, Rica Francisco and Kian Diva. Handout photo

MANILA -- Joshua Vidal emerged as the champion of the King of the Court (KOTC) one-on-one basketball competition, held at the Boost Basketball in Caloocan last Monday.

Vidal dominated the Open Men’s Division, besting 51 competitors.

Rica Francisco, meanwhile, topped 28 other female players to win the tough Women’s Division, while Kian Diva ruled the Boys Under-16 division.

All three champions received cash prizes, KOTC merchandise, and KOTC championship rings.

King of the Court (KOTC) Sports Pte Limited, a basketball app company from Singapore, staged the one-day event which drew 125 hoop enthusiasts.

KOTC President and founder Gerald Lim flew in from Singapore with his team and worked with coach Kalvin Sangalang, local businessman Bryan Lu, and KOTC brand ambassadors Jason Tan and Jasmine Malto to put up the one-on-one spectacle.

Doing commentary for the playoff games was Rex Christian Trinidad, also known as DJ Adam of Wish 107.5.

The KOTC app, a basketball platform using blended technology, focuses on one on one basketball and enables a player to track his or her performance.

The KOTC allows players to video their one-on-one games, monitors the players’ statistics, and provides guided feedback.